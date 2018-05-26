Five metro stations closed in Ukraine capital after bomb warning

Kiev has closed five subway stations, mostly in the central part of the Ukrainian capital, after a bomb warning, the subway operator said in a statement.

KIEV: Kiev has closed five subway stations, mostly in the central part of the Ukrainian capital, after a bomb warning, the subway operator said in a statement.

"The stations are closed to passengers and checks are being carried out," it said on Facebook.

Advertisement

Kiev is hosting the UEFA Champions League final later on Saturday in which Liverpool will play Real Madrid.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Alison Williams)