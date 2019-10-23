One dead, two missing in flash floods in Spain after storm

BARCELONA: One man has died and two people are missing following torrential rains that caused flash floods in northeastern Spain, local officials said on Wednesday (Oct 23).

The body of a man was found late on Tuesday in a beach in the town of Caldes d'Estrac, some 40km north of Barcelona, regional police said on Twitter.

Firefighters said they were looking for two people – reportedly a mother and her son – whose prefab home was swept away by flood waters in Vilaverd, a village some 30km from the port of Tarragona.

Authorities said heavy overnight rainfall in the northeastern region of Catalonia caused power cuts that affected nearly 25,000 people and forced the closure of over 40 roads due to flooding and landslides.

Last month record rainfall in southeastern Spain claimed seven lives.

Thirteen people died in Mallorca last year as intense rain caused rivers to overflow with raging waters that tore through streets and swept away cars.