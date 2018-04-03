Flight planning system failure leads to disruption for European travellers

BERLIN: Air travellers suffered more disruption after a Europe-wide flight plan processing system failed on Tuesday morning, affecting airlines and airports across the region.

The failure of the ETFMS system comes on a day when travellers in France have been hit by strikes by rail workers and Air France employees.

European network manager Eurocontrol put in contingency measures as a result, but that means the available capacity across the network has been reduced by 10 per cent, it said.

The failure meant flight plans filed by airlines before 1026 GMT were lost and has led to restrictions on the number of departures at airports across Europe.

"Air Traffic Control has not been directly affected and there are no safety implications arising from this incident," Eurocontrol said in a statement.

"Today 29,500 flights were expected in the European network. Approximately half of those could have some delay as a result of the system outage."

Advertisement

Advertisement

It later said the issue had been identified but it would take until late on Tuesday evening to recover the system.

Airports, including Schiphol, Brussels and Helsinki, also warned travellers that delays could occur.

Brussels airport said departures were limited to 10 flights an hour. The Belgian airport manages 650 flights a day, according to its website.

Prague and Copenhagen airports also said traffic was facing delays.

