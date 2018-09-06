Florence bans eating in historic streets

SINGAPORE: The Italian city of Florence is cracking down on tourists who eat in the streets, according to a new order that took effect on Tuesday (Sep 4).

Anyone caught eating on the sidewalks and doorsteps along any of the four streets that run through Florence's historic city centre - the Via de' Neri, Piazzale degli Uffizi, Piazza del Grano and Via della Ninna - may face fines of between €150 (US$175) and €500.

(Photo: Facebook/Firenze Turismo)

The restrictions apply only during the peak lunch and dinner hours - between noon to 3pm and between 6pm and 10pm.

According to Italian news reports, local businesses have been instructed to prominently display posters that ask visitors to "Respect residents, traders and workers of this street".

The order comes as Florence moves to combat "boorish tourists", according to a Facebook post by Mayor Daria Nardella. It is also said to be an attempt to reduce litter in the Renaissance city.

"It's not a punitive measure, but a solid deterrent," said the mayor. "If tourists behave themselves as they do at home they will always be welcome, especially if they want to sample our foods."

It is not the first time that the mayor has introduced such measures. Last year, he ordered church steps to be hosed down to prevent tourists from gathering there to eat.