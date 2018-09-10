Florence strengthens into major hurricane - NHC

Florence has strengthened into a major hurricane over the Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Hurricane Florence seen over the Atlantic Ocean
FILE PHOTO: Hurricane Florence seen over the Atlantic Ocean, about 750 miles southeast of Bermuda in this handout photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on September 9, 2018. NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center/Handout via REUTERS

The category 3 hurricane is about 1,240 miles (2,000 kilometers) east-southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina packing maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km per hour), the NHC said.

The center of Florence is forecast to approach the coast of North or South Carolina in the United States on Thursday, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

(Reporting by Karen Rodrigues and Arijit Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

