Florida orders recount in Senate, governor races

MIAMI: Florida authorities on Saturday (Nov 10) ordered a recount in the contentious races for US Senate and governor, amid tit-for-tat accusations of fraud from the candidates - plunging the state once again into election uncertainty.

Eighteen years after the Sunshine State found itself at the heart of a battle for the US presidency, it was once again in the spotlight after Tuesday's vote, which left the contests for statewide offices undecided.

Florida's 67 counties had been given until midday (1700 GMT) on Saturday to submit unofficial totals.

State law triggers a machine recount if the difference in a race is within 0.5 per cent.



