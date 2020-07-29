Florida reports record increase in COVID-19 deaths for second day in a row

REUTERS: Florida reported a record increase in new COVID-19 deaths for a second successive day on Wednesday (Jul 29), with 217 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

Florida also reported 9,446 new cases, bringing its total infections to over 451,000, the second highest in the country behind California. Florida's total death toll rose to 6,457, eighth highest in the nation, according to a Reuters tally.

Florida was among six states on Tuesday that reported single-day records for coronavirus deaths. Arkansas, California, Montana, Oregon and Texas also had their biggest one-day spikes in coronavirus fatalities since the pandemic started.

Total U.S. deaths surpassed 150,000 on Wednesday, the highest level in the world and rising at the fastest rate since early June.

Nationally, COVID-19 deaths have risen for three weeks in a row while the number of new cases week-over-week recently fell for the first time since June.

