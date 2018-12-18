Flynn's former business partner charged with undisclosed lobbying for Turkey

REUTERS: A former business partner of Michael Flynn, U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, was charged on Monday with undisclosed lobbying with the ultimate aim of extraditing a Turkish cleric living in the United States.

Flynn's former partner, Bijan Rafiekian, was indicted on two criminal counts in the Eastern District of Virginia, according to a court filing. Ekim Alptekin, a Turkish businessman, was also charged in the indictment, the filing shows.

