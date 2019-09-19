Football player gunned down in latest Amsterdam violence

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

AMSTERDAM: A former Dutch professional footballer who played for clubs in Portugal, Hungary and England has been shot dead in the latest violence to afflict Amsterdam, police said.

Defender Kelvin Maynard, 32, died when two assailants on a motorbike opened fire on his car on Wednesday night (Sep 18) in a south-east district of the Dutch capital, a police statement said.

No details were given for a possible motive.

Maynard was playing this season for Dutch amateur club "Alphense Boys". Previously, he had been with Dutch side Volendam, Portugal's Sporting Clube Olhanense, Hungary's Kecskemeti TE and England's Burton Albion.

Police said an investigation was ongoing and appealed for witnesses to the shooting to come forward.

Maynard's murder came on the same day a prominent Dutch lawyer, involved in a case against a gang accused of drug-related killings, was gunned down in front of his Amsterdam home.

Alarm has been growing over crime in Amsterdam, a city of 800,000 people where recreational drug use has long been tolerated by law enforcement, creating an underworld of dealers and suppliers which sometimes fuels violence.

