Foreign leaders, including Maduro, to attend Mexican inauguration

MEXICO CITY: At least 15 heads of state will attend the December presidential inauguration of Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, including fellow leftist Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, the president-elect's pick to be foreign minister said on Friday.

Among the confirmed presidents who will attend are fellow leftists like Maduro and Bolivia's Evo Morales, but also conservatives like Colombia's Ivan Duque and Paraguay's Mario Abdo Benitez.

Marcelo Ebrard, who is set to serve as Lopez Obrador's foreign minister, revealed the updated attendee list for the Dec. 1 swearing-in ceremony in a series of posts on Twitter.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has previously confirmed his attendance, as well as Jeremy Corbyn, Britain's opposition Labour leader, whose wife is Mexican.

Set to become Mexico's first leftist leader in decades, Lopez Obrador won a landslide victory in July's presidential election.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Sandra Maler)

