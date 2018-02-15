Former Dutch PM Lubbers dies aged 78

World

Former Dutch PM Lubbers dies aged 78

Ruud Lubbers, who was prime minister of The Netherlands in the 1980s and early 1990s, died on Wednesday aged 78, the Dutch government said.

FILE PHOTO - Former Netherlands Prime Minister Ruud Lubbers falls after tripping on the red carpet while waving to photographers, as he arrived at the Cerro Castillo presidential palace for lunch with other visiting dignitaries in Vina del Mar March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

Lubbers, who also later served as the United Nation's High Commissioner for Refugees, died at his home "in the presence of his wife and children," a government statement said. It did not specify the cause.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters

