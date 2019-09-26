Former French president Jacques Chirac dies aged 86

PARIS: Former French president Jacques Chirac, a centre-right politician who served as head of state from 1995 to 2007, has died, his family told AFP on Thursday (Sep 26). He was 86.

"President Jacques Chirac died this morning surrounded by his family, peacefully," his son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux told AFP.

A police vehicle parked in front of Jacques Chirac's home in Tournon street in Paris on Sep 26, 2019 after his death was announced. (Photo: AFP/Stephane de Sakutin)

Twice elected head of state in 1995 and 2002, his 12 years in the Elysee Palace made him France's second longest-serving post-war president after his Socialist predecessor Francois Mitterrand.

Under Chirac's presidency, France entered into the single European currency and abolished compulsory military service. Chirac also cut the presidential term of office from seven to five years.

Simone Veil and French Prime minister Jacques Chirac leave the Elysee Palace after a June 1974 cabinet meeting. (Photo: AFP)

On the international stage, Chirac will be best remembered for angering the United States with his public opposition to the 2003 war in Iraq.

An instinctive conservative but with an appeal that extended beyond the right, Chirac also served two stints as prime minister in 1974-76 and 1986-88 and was mayor of his native Paris from 1977-1995.

Then British Conservative Party leader Margaret Thatcher meets French prime minister Jacques Chirac in Paris on May 9, 1975. (Photo: AFP)

It was his time at the helm of the French capital that resulted, once he had lost his presidential immunity, in a conviction for embezzlement and misuse of public funds.

Chirac had rarely been seen in public in recent years and was long known to have been suffering from ill health.

The president of the European Commission and former Luxembourg premier Jean-Claude Juncker was "moved and devastated" to learn of Chirac's death.

Jacques Chirac poses with his daughter Claude during an exhibition at Le Bourget on Feb 11, 1990. (Photo: AFP / Gerard Fouet)

"Europe is not only losing a great statesman but the president is losing a great friend," European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva quoted Juncker as saying.

Juncker wants to "pay tribute and honour his extensive lifelong work, and his legacy for France and the European Union will stay with us forever," she added.

"Even though one could have prepared for such a tragic moment the president has no words to express his grief and we'll be publishing shortly a longer declaration."