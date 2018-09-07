Former head of Turkey pro-Kurdish party sentenced to four years in prison for terrorist propaganda - CNN Turk

ANKARA: A Turkish court on Friday sentenced the former head of the pro-Kurdish opposition party, Selahattin Demirtas, to four years and eight months in jail for carrying out terrorist propaganda, broadcaster CNN Turk said.

The court sentenced Demirtas, who has been in jail since 2016 while on trial for terrorism-related charges, over his comments during a 2013 speech when the government was holding peace talks with Kurdish militants.

The court also sentenced former People's Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Sirri Sureyya Onder to three years and six months in prison on the same charges in the same case, CNN Turk said.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)