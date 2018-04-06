Former Russian agent Sergei Skripal no longer in critical condition: hospital

LONDON: Former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal is no longer in critical condition and has responded well to treatment after a nerve agent attack last month, the hospital treating him said on Friday.

"He is responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition," Christine Blanshard, Medical Director at Salisbury District Hospital, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)