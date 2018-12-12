Former Trump adviser Flynn requests probation in Mueller probe

U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn requested in a court filing on Tuesday a sentence of a year's probation for lying to FBI agents in a case stemming from U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Last week, Mueller's office said Flynn had provided substantial cooperation with its investigation, as well as with other probes.

Flynn held the White House job for only 24 days. He pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia, and will be sentenced in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Dec. 18.

Flynn participated in 19 meetings with the special counsel's office and other government bureaus and produced thousands of documents to the U.S. Justice Department, his lawyers said in the filing.

"As the Government has made clear, his cooperation was not grudging or delayed. Rather, it preceded his guilty plea or any threatened indictment and began very shortly after he was first contacted for assistance by the Special Counsel's Office," they said.

Flynn is the only Trump administration official to plead guilty to a crime connected to Mueller's sprawling probe into Russian attempts to influence the 2016 U.S. election. Both Trump and Moscow have denied wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Peter Cooney)