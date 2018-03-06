Former Trump aide Nunberg says he will not cooperate with Russia probe

WASHINGTON: A former aide to President Donald Trump, Sam Nunberg, said on Monday he would refuse to comply with a subpoena to testify before a grand jury in the probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

"I'm not going to cooperate. Why do I have to spend 80 hours going over my emails that I've had with (former Trump adviser) Steve Bannon and with (Trump associate) Roger Stone," Nunberg told MSNBC. "Why does (Special Counsel) Bob Mueller need my emails when I send Roger and Steve clips and we talk about how much we hate people."

