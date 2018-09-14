Former Trump campaign manager pleads guilty with Mueller - court documents

U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has agreed to plead guilty to two criminal counts in the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to court documents on Friday.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has agreed to plead guilty to two criminal counts in the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to court documents on Friday.

Manafort pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy against the United States and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Nathan Layne and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert)