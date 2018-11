Former Trump lawyer Cohen to plead guilty to lying to Congress: ABC

WASHINGTON: USÂ President Donald Trump's longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen was expected to plead guilty to making false statements to congressional committees investigation whether the Trump campaign cooperated with Russia to sway the 2016 presidential election, ABC reported on Thursday (Nov 29).

Cohen was scheduled to appear in federal court in Manhattan to enter a guilty plea for making false statements to Congress last year, ABC said, citing unidentified sources familiar with the situation.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)