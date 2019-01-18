Former Trump lawyer reconsidering plan to testify to Congress - adviser

President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen is reconsidering his plan to testify publicly to Congress next month out of fear for his family, an adviser to Cohen said on Thursday.

"There is genuine fear and it has caused Michael Cohen to consider whether he should go forward or not, and he has not made a final decision," Lanny Davis, an attorney who has been advising Cohen on his media strategy, told MSNBC.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler)