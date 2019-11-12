Former US President Carter hospitalised in Atlanta for bleeding on the brain

Former US President Jimmy Carter was admitted to an Atlanta hospital on Monday (Nov 11) for a procedure to relieve brain pressure from bleeding caused by recent falls, the Carter Center said in a statement.

Carter "was admitted to Emory University Hospital this evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls," The Carter Center said in a statement, adding that the procedure would take place on Tuesday morning.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"President Carter is resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him," it said.

He was hospitalised for treatment after suffering a fractured pelvis due to a fall in October.

Carter, 95, was the 39th president of the United States, serving one term from 1977 until 1981.