Former US President George H.W. Bush moved from intensive care

REUTERS: Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been moved from an intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to a regular patient room, his office said on Wednesday.

The former president "is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress," his office said in a statement.

