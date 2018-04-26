Former US President George H.W. Bush moved from intensive care

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has been moved from an intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to a regular patient room, his office said on Wednesday.

Former Presidents George W. Bush, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin&apos;s Episcopal Church
Former Presidents George W. Bush, and George H.W. Bush arrive at St. Martin's Episcopal Church for funeral services for former first lady Barbara Bush in Houston, Texas, U.S., April 21, 2018. David J. Phillip/Pool via Reuters

The former president "is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress," his office said in a statement.

