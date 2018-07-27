Founder of Italy's ruling party 5-Star urges euro plan B, referendum

The founder of Italy's ruling party 5-Star Movement said the country should have a "plan B" to quit the euro zone if economic conditions dictated it, in remarks that are likely to fuel new doubts on Italy's intention to maintain the single currency.

ROME: The founder of Italy's ruling party 5-Star Movement said the country should have a "plan B" to quit the euro zone if economic conditions dictated it, in remarks that are likely to fuel new doubts on Italy's intention to maintain the single currency.

"You must have a plan B," Beppe Grillo said in an interview on Friday with Gzero Media, a subsidiary of risk analysis firm Eurasia Group.

Advertisement

He added Italy had not devised any contingency plan yet, and Italians should vote in a referendum to see if a majority wanted to quit the currency.

The 5-Star, which is now led by Luigi Di Maio, has formed a coalition government with the League. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and Economy Minister Giovanni Tria have both said the government has no intention of leading Italy out of the euro.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Crispian Balmer)