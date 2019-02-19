Four cabinet ministers urge UK's May to stop using no-deal Brexit threat in talks: Report

LONDON: Four of British Prime Minister Theresa May's senior ministers have urged her to stop using the threat of a no-deal Brexit in divorce negotiations with the European Union, the Guardian newspaper reported on Monday (Feb 18).

The ministers - justice minister David Gauke, pensions minister Amber Rudd, business minister Greg Clark and Scotland minister David Mundell - made the demand in a meeting on Monday ahead of the May's expected visit to Brussels for talks on Wednesday, the report said, citing sources.

Britain is due to leave the European Union on Mar 29.

