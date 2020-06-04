Four cops charged in Floyd death, one with 2nd-degree murder

MINNEAPOLIS: The white Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on the neck of a black man who later died will now be charged with second-degree murder, and his three colleagues will also face charges, court documents revealed on Wednesday. (Jun 3).

The May 25 death of George Floyd - who had been accused of trying to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit bill - has ignited protests across the United States over systemic racism and police brutality.

"Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd's murder and also charging other 3 officers," US Senator Amy Klobuchar tweeted.

"This is another important step for justice."

Chauvin was charged last week with third-degree murder, which is roughly akin to manslaughter. A charge of second-degree murder does not suggest premeditation but carries stiffer penalties.

Court documents show the second-degree murder charge was added to the prior charges.

The three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, documents show.

In a statement, Floyd's family described news of the new charges as a "bittersweet moment."

"This is a significant step forward on the road to justice, and we are gratified that this important action came before George Floyd's body was laid to rest," the statement said.

The statement, issued by family attorney Ben Crump, also said that Ellison would consider elevating the charge to premeditated murder "if the evidence supports it."

The family urged protesters to "raise their voices for change in peaceful ways."

Tens of thousands of demonstrators defied night-time curfews Tuesday in several US cities.

But the demonstrations were largely peaceful, and while there were tense standoffs with law enforcement, the protests did not feature the looting or clashes with police of previous days.

Chauvin is being represented by a new lawyer in the racially charged case that has sparked protests across the United States over police brutality.

He is now being defended by Eric Nelson of the Halberg Criminal Defence firm, according to Marsh Halberg, the firm's chief executive.

This handout photo provided by the Hennepin County Jail shows Derek Chauvin booking photo. The Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, an unarmed African American man, was arrested and charged with murder. (Handout/Hennepin County Jail/AFP)

Chauvin's legal representation is being provided by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) which draws from a panel of about a dozen attorneys, which includes both Nelson and the lawyer he replaced, Tom Kelly of Kelly & Jacobson.

Kelly told Reuters he gave up the case for medical-related reasons. The case was assigned to him by the association, which provides legal services to Minnesota's police, because he was the on-call attorney at the time of Chauvin's arrest, Kelly said.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 after Chauvin pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes during his arrest. A video of the incident sparked a week of sometimes violent protests that have rocked dozens of US cities in the worst civil unrest in decades.

Chauvin is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.

Nelson has represented many police officers, often in officer-involved shootings, but none of whom have been charged or gone to trial, according to a person familiar with the matter.

He also represented Amy Senser, the wife of former Minnesota Vikings professional football player Joe Senser, who was convicted for the 2011 hit-and-run death of a Minneapolis chef. She was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

The Halberg firm has 10 lawyers and is the Minnesota's largest firm that does exclusively criminal defense work. Nelson is the managing partner.

The MPPOA provides criminal defense services for its members, which includes Chauvin.

The association's executive director, Brian Peters, said the change in attorneys was Kelly's decision. When Kelly left the case, Nelson was next on the panel of attorneys, according to Peters.

Kelly represented Jeronimo Yanez, a police officer in St. Anthony, Minnesota who was acquitted of the 2016 killing Philando Castile during a traffic stop that was recorded by Castile's girlfriend.