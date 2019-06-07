Four million Venezuelans have fled crisis: UN

FILE PHOTO: A Venezuelan migrant child carries a broom and a bucket while he walks in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, Colombia May 7, 2019. Picture taken May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

GENEVA: Four million Venezuelan refugees and migrants have fled an economic and political crisis in their homeland, all but 700,000 of them since the end of 2015, UN aid agencies said on Friday (Jun 7).

The "alarming" figure highlights the urgent need to support host countries, mainly in Latin America - led by Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Brazil and Argentina - the UN refugee agency and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said in a joint statement issued in Geneva.

A Venezuelan migrant child walks next to a water tank, in a camp run by the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Maicao, Colombia May 6, 2019. Picture taken May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo

Source: Reuters/aa

