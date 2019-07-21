Four Turks kidnapped in Nigeria, police launch rescue operation

ABUJA/ANKARA: Four Turkish nationals have been kidnapped in western Nigeria and police are conducting a rescue operation, a state police spokesman said on Sunday (Jul 21).

"Four Turkish expatriates were kidnapped at a drinking spot in Gbale village in the Edu local government area of Kwara State," said Okasanmi Ajayi, spokesman for Kwara state police.

A rescue operation has been launched to find the Turkish nationals and arrest the kidnappers, the spokesman said.

The incident took place on Friday and was reported around 11.30pm local time, he said.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said it had no further information.

On Tuesday, 10 Turkish sailors were taken hostage by armed pirates who attacked a Turkish-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Nigeria.



