Fourth Bulgarian pig farm hit by African swine fever

SOFIA: Bulgarian veterinary authorities said on Tuesday that they would cull 17,000 pigs after detecting an outbreak of African swine fever at a breeding farm in the northeast of the country, the fourth industrial farm hit by the fast-spreading virus.

The outbreak was detected at a farm in the village of Popina, near the Danube town of Silistra. Some 87,000 pigs have already been culled in another three farms in the past 10 days.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by David Goodman)