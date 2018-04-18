Fox News says did not know of TV host Hannity's ties to Trump lawyer

Fox News said on Tuesday it did not know about television host Sean Hannity's "informal relationship" with Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen.

REUTERS: Fox News said on Tuesday it did not know about television host Sean Hannity's "informal relationship" with Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen.

After reviewing the matter, Fox News stated that Hannity has the company's "full support."

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)