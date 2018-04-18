Fox News says did not know of TV host Hannity's ties to Trump lawyer

World

Fox News says did not know of TV host Hannity's ties to Trump lawyer

Fox News said on Tuesday it did not know about television host Sean Hannity's "informal relationship" with Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen.

FILE PHOTO - Fox News Channel anchor Sean Hannity poses for photographs as he sits on the set of hi
FILE PHOTO - Fox News Channel anchor Sean Hannity poses for photographs as he sits on the set of his show "Hannity" at the Fox News Channel's studios in New York City, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Fox News said on Tuesday it did not know about television host Sean Hannity's "informal relationship" with Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen.

After reviewing the matter, Fox News stated that Hannity has the company's "full support."

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark