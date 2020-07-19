France, Germany and Italy threaten sanctions over arms for Libya

PARIS: The leaders of France, Germany and Italy on Saturday (Jul 18) threatened to use sanctions against countries that continued to violate a United Nations arms embargo on Libya.

"We also call on all foreign actors to end their increasing interference and to fully respect the arms embargo established by the United Nations Security Council," French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said in a joint statement issued by the French presidency.

"We are ready to consider the possible use of sanctions if the breaches of the embargo at sea, on land or in the air continue, and look forward to the proposals that the High Representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy will make in this regard."

