France agrees 1 billion euro loan to Iraq for reconstruction - Le Drian

World

France has agreed to loan Iraq 1 billion euros to help reconstruction of areas devastated by conflict in recent years, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian gestures during a joint news conference with Jordanian F
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian gestures during a joint news conference with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, in Amman, Jordan, January 13, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Le Drian made a statement to reporters after meeting his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed al-Hakim in Baghdad.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Alison Williams)

Source: Reuters

