France bans gatherings of more than 5,000 people after COVID-19 cases rise to 73

PARIS: The French government on Saturday (Feb 29) temporarily banned public gatherings with more than 5,000 people, as its number of COVID-19 cases jumped by 16.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said after a special Cabinet meeting that the number of confirmed cases had risen to 73. Of those, two have died, 59 are in hospital, and 12 have recovered.

No new deaths were reported.

"All public gatherings of more than 5,000 people in a confined space are temporarily banned across France," Veran told reporters.

"These measures are temporary and we will likely have to revise them. They are restrictive and paradoxically we hope they don't last long because that means we will have contained the virus' spread," he added.

As a result a Paris half-marathon that was due to be held on Sunday with more than 40,000 runners expected has been cancelled, and the capital's annual farm show will close a day early on Saturday, Veran said.

Meanwhile, an annual international property fair due later this month in Cannes, southern France, has been pushed back to June.

The government has also banned all public gatherings in the Oise district north of Paris and in La Balme-de-Sillingy, a town in the French Alps where cases have been reported.

France reported its second death on Wednesday, a 60-year-old French teacher who had had not travelled to an area affected by the global coronavirus outbreak.

The first coronavirus death in France was an 80-year-old Chinese tourist who died mid-February.

The move comes after Switzerland on Friday banned events expected to draw more than 1,000 people in a bid to curb the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile in Italy schools and universities will stay closed for a second consecutive week in three northern regions in an effort to contain Europe's worst outbreak of the disease.

More than 2,900 people have died and more than 85,000 infected worldwide since COVID-19 was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

The vast majority of infections have been in China but more daily cases are now logged outside the country, with South Korea, Italy and Iran emerging as major hotspots.

South Korea has the most cases outside China, with 3,150 infections as 813 more patients were reported on Saturday - the country's biggest increase to date.

The virus has also spread to previously untouched zones in recent days, reaching nine new countries including Azerbaijan, Mexico and New Zealand, as well as reaching sub-Saharan Africa with Nigeria reporting its first case.

"We have now increased our assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of COVID-19 to very high at global level," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Friday.

