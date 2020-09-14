France's Bordeaux imposes stricter measures to curb COVID-19 spread

PARIS: France's southwestern region Nouvelle-Acquitaine announced stricter sanitary measures on Monday (Sep 14) for public events and nursing homes aimed at containing a spike in coronavirus cases.

France has faced a resurgence of the novel coronavirus, with daily confirmed cases reaching a record level last week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government last Friday promised steps to speed up tests and toughen measures in high-infection zones to avert a return to the general lockdown imposed earlier this year.

A local official for the region that encompasses the city of Bordeaux cited measures such as limiting the number of guests for those in nursing homes to two each week and reducing public event attendance numbers to 1,000 from 5,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The officials also cancelled the cultural European Heritage Days in September in the region, banned drinking and eating in bars while standing, and public gatherings of 10 people or more in parks and beaches in Bordeaux.

"This is to slow down significantly the circulation of the virus", Fabienne Buccio said during a press conference.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram