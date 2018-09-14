France calls for measures after African swine fever found in Belgium

PARIS: French Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert called for protective measures on Thursday following reports that African swine fever had been detected in wild boars in Belgium near the French border.

The virus, highly viral for pigs but not dangerous for humans, has been spreading in Europe, mainly in the eastern part of the bloc where it has lead to the culling of hundred thousands of animals.

"The confirmation today of the presence of the virus in Belgium represents a new progression of the disease, which requires an adequate response given the considerable economic interests at stake for the French agri-food chain," the farm ministry said in a statement.

