France condemns failed Iranian satellite launch, warns against ballistic tests

PARIS: France's foreign ministry on Wednesday strongly condemned a failed Iranian satellite launch and urged it to stop all ballistic missile tests.

"The Iranian ballistic programme is a source of concern for the international community and France," foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement.

"We call on Iran not to proceed with new ballistic missile tests designed to be able to carry nuclear weapons, including space launchers, and urge Iran to respect its obligations under all U.N. Security Council resolutions."

