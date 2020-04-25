France's coronavirus death toll rises by 389 to 22,245
PARIS: The death toll in France from the coronavirus rose by 389 to 22,245 on Friday (Apr 24), the country's top health official Jerome Salomon said.
The number of coronavirus cases in hospital fell to 28,658 from 29,219, he added.
