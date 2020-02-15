France announces first COVID-19 death outside Asia

PARIS: An 80-year-old Chinese tourist in France has died from COVID-19, said the French Health Minister on Saturday (Feb 15).

This is the first novel coronavirus death outside of Asia. So far the only reported fatalities outside of the Chinese mainland has been in the Philippines, Japan and Hong Kong.

France has recorded 11 cases of the virus, out of a global total of 63,851.



The illness has killed more than 1,500 people and infected at least 66,000 in China while spreading to more than two dozen other countries, sparking an unprecedented containment effort.



This story is developing. Refresh for updates.