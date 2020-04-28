France coronavirus death toll goes beyond 23,000

PARIS: France on Monday (Apr 27) reported 437 new deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, marking a rise after lower daily figures in the last days.

The latest deaths brought the total toll from the epidemic in the country to 23,293, the health ministry said in a statement. The day earlier, a far lower figure of 242 people were confirmed to have died.

The latest figures were released as Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is due on Tuesday to reveal how France is to emerge from its anti-virus lockdown on May 11.

Schools are expected to gradually reopen in a controversial move but cafes and restaurants will stay shut for now.

In a continuation of the more positive trends seen over the last weeks, the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care in France fell by 74 to 4,608 while the numbers in hospital fell by 162 patients to 28,055, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, France plans to have over 26 million non-medical face masks available for purchase by the end of this week as the country prepares to gradually lift its coronavirus lockdown, deputy finance minister Agnes-Pannier Runacher said.

"With the ramped-up production and increased imports, there will be more than 26 million masks for the general public, most of which can be reused 20 times, available each week by end-April," Runacher said during a conference call.

Nearly half of the masks, made with washable fabrics, will be made in France by some 240 textile companies that stepped up as officials admitted a shortage of surgical masks for health workers.

The masks will have a number indicating how many times they can be washed before losing their effectiveness.

Runacher added that French production of surgical and the more protective FFP2 or N95 filtering masks has increased to 10 million a week from just 3.5 million before the COVID-19 outbreak in the country in March.

"We are reinforcing the capacities for the four main producers in France with the goal of producing 20 million masks a week by the end of May," she said.

But that would still fall short of the 40 million needed each week by health workers and retirement homes alone during the coronavirus fight, which prompted the government to place huge orders with Chinese producers.

Significant deliveries are not expected to begin until next month at the earliest.

Runacher said French production of medical-grade masks should reach 50 million a week by October.

President Emmanuel Macron told French mayors last week that masks will only be "recommended" once the lockdown begins to be lifted on May 11, though they will probably be required when using public transport.



