France coronavirus death toll up again but more positive signs

PARIS: France registered 761 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Friday (Apr 17), bringing the total to 18,681, the fourth-highest tally in the world, but the number of people in hospital has declined for a third day running.

And, in another sign that the lockdown put in place a month ago is working, Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said the total of people in intensive care units (ICU) fell for the ninth day in a row, at 6,027, a low point since Apr 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 18,681 the number of fatalities is up 4,2 per cent over 24 hours, with the rate of increase decelerating for the second day running.

