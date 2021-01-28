English variant in 10% of French COVID-19 cases: Government

People wear protective face masks near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris
A woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks past Champs Elysees avenue near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, Jan 25, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

PARIS: The variant of COVID-19 first discovered in England, which is said to have a higher rate of transmission, has been found in 10 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in France, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

Attal reiterated in an interview with France Inter radio on Thursday (Jan 28) that the option of a stricter lockdown remained open to President Emmanuel Macron's government, but he did not provide more specific detail.

France reported nearly 27,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, its biggest one-day jump since mid-November when France was in its second full lockdown, indicating current curfew measures are not containing the virus.

Source: Reuters/kv

