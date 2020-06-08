France reports 13 more coronavirus deaths, total at 29,155

PARIS: France's coronavirus death toll, the fifth-highest in the world, rose by 13 on Sunday (Jun 7) to 29,155, the government said.

The number of people in hospital intensive care units fell by six to 1,053, a smaller decrease than the previous day but extending a steady drop in critical cases since a peak of over 7,000 in early April, according to data posted on a government website.

The total number of people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 fell by 18 to 12,461.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 343 to 153,997.

According to Reuters calculations, if probable cases of coronavirus in long-term care homes are added, France's total number of cases stands at around 190,000, the ninth-highest tally in the world on that basis, now slightly below that in Peru.

