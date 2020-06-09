France's new confirmed cases of coronavirus slow down

PARIS: France's coronavirus deaths were four times higher on Monday (Jun 8) than a day earlier but the increase of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were at a one-week low.

In a statement, the health ministry said the country's death toll rose by 54, or 0.2 per cent, to 29,209, the fifth-highest total in the world. On Sunday, 13 COVID-19 deaths were reported.

The figure could spike on Tuesday, the day now chosen by the government to add, once a week, data from nursing homes, which account for more than a third of the total deaths.

The number of confirmed cases rose by 0.1 per cent to 154,188, which is lower than the rolling seven-day average of 0.2 per cent.

According to Reuters calculations, if probable cases of coronavirus in care homes are added, France's total number of cases stands at almost 191,00, the ninth-highest tally in the world on that basis.

The ministry said the number of people being treated in hospital for COVID-19 fell by 146 to 12,315. At the peak of the outbreak in mid-April that number reached 32,292.

The number of people in intensive care fell by 29, or 2.8 per cent, to 1,024, versus a Apr 8 high of 7,148.

