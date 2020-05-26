France coronavirus toll nears 28,500 as daily deaths slow

PARIS: The total number of deaths from the coronavirus in France neared 28,500 on Monday (May 25) as the daily death toll showed signs of slowing despite the relaxation of the lockdown.

According to a health ministry statement, 28,457 people have now died from the coronavirus in France since the start of the epidemic.

The ministry, which had not given a toll since Thursday, said 74 people had been registered as dying of COVID-19 on Friday, 43 on Saturday and 35 on Sunday.

In the latest figures, 90 people were confirmed to have died on Monday, it added.

However while low, all these figures just include deaths in hospitals and do not yet include data from nursing homes.

The counting process in France had been held up due to a long holiday weekend.

French officials have said there is no sign yet that the relaxation of the nationwide lockdown on May 11 has led to an increase in cases.

But caution is urged, with President Emmanuel Macron warning that the epidemic is not over yet.

