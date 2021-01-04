France, under fire for slow COVID-19 vaccine rollout, expects Moderna shots to arrive this week
PARIS: France should receive its first deliveries of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine this week, the head of the medical regulator said on Monday (Jan 4), as the government comes under fire for being too slow with its vaccine rollout.
France, which has a strong anti-vaccination movement, started its inoculation campaign at the end of December, as did many other European countries.
But it has only vaccinated hundreds since then, versus tens of thousands in Germany and more than a million in Britain, which on Monday became the first country to roll out the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot.
READ: COVID-19: France imposes earlier curfew in 15 departments from Saturday
"I think that the Moderna vaccine ought to arrive this week," Dominique Le Guludec, head of the Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS), told BFM TV, adding that France wanted more information on the AstraZeneca shot.
The United States authorised Moderna's vaccine on Dec 19, Canada did so on Dec 23 and the EU's watchdog is expected to approve it this week.
Epidemiologist and government scientific adviser Arnaud Fontanet told France Info radio that France needed to speed up its vaccine rollout and that the spread of the virus in France was too high for the government to ease restrictions.
READ: COVID-19: Lockdowns, curfews, alcohol bans as nations around the world fight resurgent virus
READ: Europe rolls out vaccines in bid to leave COVID-19 pandemic behind
France has the seventh-highest COVID-19 casualty toll in the world, with more than 65,000 deaths.
President Emmanuel Macron said in his New Year's Eve speech that everyone in France should be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they wanted it.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram