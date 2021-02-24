France flags new restrictions in 'worsening' COVID-19 situation

PARIS: France may need to impose new local restrictions to deal with a worsening COVID-19 situation as it scrambles to avoid a new national lockdown, a government spokesman said on Wednesday (Feb 24).

Infections have reached worrying levels in several parts of the country, spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters after a weekly Cabinet meeting.

The warning comes only days after the French Riviera was ordered into lockdown for the coming two weekends to contain COVID-19, which has been spreading faster in the tourist hotspot than elsewhere in France, and border controls were tightened.

Attal said similar moves could become necessary elsewhere because of "a worsening situation" that he said "requires rapid and strong measures".

There are expectations that the northern coastal city of Dunkirk might be next on the list for fresh restrictions after the infection rate there went to more than 900 for 100,000 people, close to nine times the national average.

Health Minister Olivier Veran was expected to travel to Dunkirk later on Wednesday.

Around 10 of France's 102 territorial areas known as departments were now in a "very worrying situation", Attal said.

"We must continue all our efforts to avoid having to impose another national lockdown," he said.

There was "obviously" no certainty that such a drastic measure could be avoided, he said, warning that the government would not hesitate to order such a move if it was deemed necessary.

Prime Minister Jean Castex will host a news conference to update the country on the COVID-19 situation on Thursday, Attal said.

