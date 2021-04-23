France may grant early COVID-19 vaccine access to obese people, says minister

A firefighter administers a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination center in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, Apr 8, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

PARIS: French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday the authorities were considering granting early access to COVID-19 vaccine to people suffering from obesity, adding that this should be put in place starting from mid-May.

During a news conference, he also said that from Monday people who lived with someone at higher COVID-19 risk category would also get access to vaccine.

Source: Reuters

