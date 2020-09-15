France's new COVID-19 cases rise by more than 6,000

Robert Ballanger hospital faces Covid-19 in Seine-Saint-Denis
A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, Apr 29, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)
PARIS: French health authorities on Monday (Sep 14) reported 6,158 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, sharply down from Saturday's record high of 10,561 and Sunday's tally of 7,183.

The Monday figure always tends to dip as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays.

The seven-day moving average of new infections, which smoothes out reporting irregularities, stood at 8,324, a record for a 28th day in a row, versus a low of 272 on May 27, two weeks after the country ended its two-month long lockdown.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 34 to 30,950. The cumulative number of cases now totals 387,252.

