France on G7: 'Fits of anger' cannot dictate international cooperation
PARIS: France warned Sunday that "fits of anger" could not dictate international cooperation after US President Donald Trump abruptly rejected a joint statement agreed after a bad-tempered G7 summit in Canada.
"International cooperation cannot be dictated by fits of anger and throwaway remarks," President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement to AFP, adding that reneging on the commitments agreed in the statement showed "incoherence and inconsistency."