France on G7: 'Fits of anger' cannot dictate international cooperation

G7 Summit family photo in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec
Front row (R-L): Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Seychelles President Danny Faure pose for a G7 and outreach countries family photo as part of a G7 Summit in the Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 9, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
(Updated: )

PARIS: France warned Sunday that "fits of anger" could not dictate international cooperation after US President Donald Trump abruptly rejected a joint statement agreed after a bad-tempered G7 summit in Canada.

"International cooperation cannot be dictated by fits of anger and throwaway remarks," President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement to AFP, adding that reneging on the commitments agreed in the statement showed "incoherence and inconsistency."

