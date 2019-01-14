France plans boar-free zone to halt swine fever at Belgian border

PARIS: France plans to cull all wild boar in a zone along the Belgian border to try and stop African swine fever breaking out after new cases were discovered nearby in Belgium, the French agriculture ministry said on Monday.

The move, agreed at a meeting with French farmers and hunters, followed last week's discovery in Belgium of two wild boar that had died of African swine fever around one kilometre from the frontier, the ministry said.

African swine fever is harmless to humans but often deadly for pigs. There is no vaccination or treatment for it.

After spreading in eastern Europe in recent years, an outbreak was confirmed in September among wild boars in Belgium, not far from the French border. That prompted France to take measures including putting up an electric fence on part of the border to block wild boar.

