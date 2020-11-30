French police face charges over Michel Zecler's beating

PARIS: Four French police officers should face charges over the beating and racial abuse of a black music producer, Paris's top prosecutor said on Sunday (Nov 29), an incident that intensified controversy over a new security law.

The beating of music producer Michel Zecler - exposed in video footage published last week - has become a focus of anger against the police, who critics accuse of institutionalised racism and targeting black and Arab people.

Music producer Michel Zecler was beaten by police for several minutes, a video shows. (Photo: AFP/Aurore MESENGE)

Tens of thousands protested on Saturday - the rally in Paris ending in bitter clashes - against the security bill, which would restrict the right to publish images of on-duty police.

Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said all four police investigated over the beating of Zecler should face charges and called for three of them to be held in custody and be charged specifically with using racial abuse.



The case is now being handed to an investigating magistrate who will have the final say on charges and detention measures.

"ALEPPO CAME BACK TO ME"



The protests in Paris saw a brasserie set alight, cars torched and stones thrown at security forces, who responded with tear gas and anti-riot tactics.

Among those hurt was an award-winning Syrian photojournalist, Ameer al-Halbi, 24, seen with a bruised face and much of his head covered in bandages in AFP photos.



Al-Halbi is a freelance photographer who has worked for Polka Magazine and AFP, who both condemned the incident in statements Sunday.

"We are shocked by the injuries suffered by our colleague Ameer al-Halbi and condemn the unprovoked violence," said Phil Chetwynd, AFP's global news director, demanding that the police investigate the incident.

He was trapped for several hours with head wounds unable to get to hospital and said the experience brought back memories of the Syrian civil war in his hometown Aleppo.

"It was Aleppo that came back to me last night," he said.

Police said 62 officers were injured at the demonstrations and 81 people arrested, with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin saying the violence in the protests was "unacceptable".

RACIAL ABUSE CHARGES

The four officers have been questioned by the police's National Police Inspectorate General (IGPN) on suspicion of using violence and racial abuse.

Heitz said three of the officers should remain in custody "to avoid the perpetrators communicating or pressure on witnesses".

He called for charges of intentional violence, racial abuse and posting a false police report.

The fourth man, who arrived on the scene later and fired a tear gas canister, should be freed under conditions and charged with intentional violence, he said.

The four officers had a good service record before the incident, he said, and claimed they had acted "out of fear".

Zecler had been stopped for not wearing a mask and because of a strong smell of cannabis. But only a tiny quantity of the substance was found, he said.

LAW CONTROVERSY

Commentators say that the images of the beating - first published by the Loopsider news site - may never have been made public if the contentious Article 24 of the security legislation was made law.

The bill would criminalise publishing images of on-duty police with the intent of harming their "physical or psychological integrity".

It was passed by the National Assembly although it is awaiting Senate approval.

The controversy over the law and police violence is developing into another crisis for the government as President Emmanuel Macron confronts the pandemic, its economic fallout and a host of problems on the international stage.

Macron said on Friday that the images of Zecler's beating "shame us" and asked the French government to come up with proposals to "fight against discrimination".

For critics, the legislation is further evidence of a slide to the right by Macron, who came to power in 2017 as a centrist promising liberal reform of France.